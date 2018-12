Lake-effect snow blankets Western New York

Buffalo awoke to a snowy morning on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, as lake-effect bands settled over the area, slowing the morning commute and blanketing the ground. The storm moved into the Northtowns in the late morning and is expected to pass through metro Buffalo in the afternoon and settle into the Southtowns in the evening.