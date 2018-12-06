Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Buffalo Bulls 89, Le Moyne 55
Le Moyne's head coach Patrick Beilein calls in a play from the bench in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins scores two points over Le Moyne's Chuck Mady in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins scores two points over Le Moyne's Chuck Mady in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams scores two points over Le Moyne's Souleymane Gueye in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins scores two points over Le Moyne's Souleymane Gueye in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg saves the ball from going out of bounds in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls center Brock Bertram saves the ball from going out of bounds in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins scores two points over Le Moyne's Souleymane Gueye in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins scores two points over Le Moyne's Souleymane Gueye in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers scores two points over Le Moyne's Tyree Chambers in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg drives to the basket on Le Moyne's CJ Asuncion-Byrd in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls cheerleaders perform during time a out in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bulls dance team performs during a time-out in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Montell McRae scores two points over Le Moyne's C.J.Asuncion-Byrd in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Montell McRae dunks the ball for two points in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins fights LeMoyne's Tom Brown for a lose ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris scores two points over LeMoyne's Tom Brown in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris scores two points over LeMoyne's Tom Brown in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins rebounds the ball over Le Moyne's Souleymane Gueye in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins rebounds the ball over Le Moyne's Souleymane Gueye in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg steals the ball and brings it up the court in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg steals the ball and brings it up the court and score two points over Le Moyne's Ryan Roland in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins is fouled by Le Moyne's Kobi Nwandu in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats calls in a play from the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats calls in a play from the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats reacts to his team scoring three points from the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats calls in a play from the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats talks to Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg near the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg scores two points over Le Moyne Ryan Roland in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Bagging the perfect Christmas tree
December Home of the Month
Inside Elderwood at Lancaster nursing home
UB Bulls depart for Dollar General Bowl
Buffalo Sabres 2, Florida Panthers 5
Smiles at Black Iron Bystro Festivus Party
Catches and hunts of the week (Dec. 19)
Home of the Week: Feeling festive in North Tonawanda
Photo:
1
/ 30
Thursday, December 6, 2018
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Triple-double from Massinburg paces UB basketball in rout of Le Moyne
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article