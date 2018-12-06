The Hangover is a quarter-pound burger topped with thick-cut bacon, cheese, hash browns, Stack sauce and an sunny side egg. Extra quarter-pound burgers can be added and stacked to any of their specialty burgers for $2.49 per patty.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Stack Burger is at 1506 Abbott Road in Lackawanna.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The deep-fried PB&J comes with a loganberry sauce, peanut butter drizzle and whipped grape cream.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Stack Burger is at 1506 Abbott Road in Lackawanna.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Demon Burger is a quarter-pound burger topped with demon spice, jalapenos, banana peppers, cheese, garlic parmesan and mayo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Their Taste of Buffalo awards hang on the wall.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A Lackawanna football helmet hangs from the ceiling.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The French Onion burger is a quarter-pound burger topped with stewed french onions, charred cheese and French onion spread.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Stack Burger is at 1506 Abbott Road in Lackawanna.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The TLC is a quarter-pound burger topped with chili and cheese.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Stack Burger is at 1506 Abbott Road in Lackawanna.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A patio in the back is open during the warm weather.
Share this article