ETU, Thomas P.

ETU - Thomas P. December 2, 2018, age 27; beloved son of Kristin E. Etu and Michael P. Etu; dear brother of Hanna and Nathan Etu; grandson of Roy Griesmann, Carol Griesmann and Raul Rodriguez, Peter and Mary Etu; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call 4-8 PM Friday at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM in St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mental Health Advocates of WNY, 999 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209, 716-886-1242.