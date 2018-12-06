Eden schools close due to snowstorm; city cancels elementary afterschool programs

Eden Central Schools is the only Western New York district to close due to Thursday's snowstorm.

In a message to residents, Eden Superintendent Sandy Anzalone said concerns about dismissal was the main reason for closing.

Eden officials cited 34 mph wind gusts that are forecasted to occur at the district's regular dismissal times. "To avoid that, we would have been forced to dismiss very early in order to get all of our students home safely," stated a message sent to parents.

Buffalo Public Schools canceled its elementary after school programs Thursday morning.

Buffalo Public Schools Elementary after school (ELT) programs have been cancelled for today - Thursday, December 6th. — Buffalo Schools (@Buffalo_Schools) December 6, 2018

Among the districts canceling afterschool activities were: Orchard Park, West Seneca, Frontier and St. Francis.

A winter weather advisory was posted through 4 p.m. for Niagara County, 7 p.m. for northern Erie and Genesee counties and through 6 a.m. Friday for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

Wednesday morning's commute was slowed by the storm, particularly in the Southtowns.