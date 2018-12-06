N.J. man charged after deputy clocks vehicle going 95 mph

A New Jersey man was arrested on multiple charges after an incident Friday in which he reached speeds of 95 mph on Route 20A, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Gleeson-Rosson, 22, of Rutherford, N.J., faces two charges in the Town of Orangeville, two charges in the Town of Warsaw and two charges in the Village of Warsaw after allegedly driving erratically and under the influence of drugs.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, a deputy on patrol noticed a vehicle had its lights turning on and off randomly. After the deputy caught up with the vehicle, which was traveling roughly 35 mph at the time, the driver sped up to 95 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy observed the car crossing the center line of the roadway several times before the driver was stopped in the Village of Warsaw.

Gleeson-Rosson failed sobriety tests, deputies say, and was placed under arrest. Following further testing, deputies say Gleeson-Rosson was found to be under the influence of two separate drugs.

Gleeson-Rosson was charged with: