Costs going up in Town of Niagara

The cost of water and using the park facilities in the Town of Niagara is going up in 2019.

The Town Board reviewed recommendations Wednesday to increase charges for water and sewer as well as use of the community center and baseball diamonds at Veterans Memorial Community Park next year.

Water and Sewer Superintendent Steve Roberts told board members that the town needed to keep pace with the other providers that serve sections of the town – Niagara Falls and Niagara County. He noted that both the city and the county plan to hike their charges to users in 2019.

For the majority of users in the town who use up to 8,000 gallons, the flat fee remains the same at $35. All other users will see water and sewer rates hiked by 15 cents per 1,000 gallons each.

Those who use 9,000-30,000 gallons will be charged a combined rate of $6.60 per 1,000 gallons; up to 149,000 gallons will pay $7 per 1,000; and those 150,000 and over will be charged $7.65.

To use the community center at the park, residents will be charged $60 an hour, an increase of $20. Baseball diamonds stay the same at $50 per day and there will be no charge for use of the pavilions.

Nonresidents will pay $85 an hour for the center, an increase of $25 along with a $150 security deposit. Baseball diamond use for those outside the town will cost $75 a day, an increase of $20.

Charges for the pavilions for nonresidents will stay the same at $75 to $125 per day. Both the diamonds and the pavilions will require a $100 deposit for nonresidents.

Supervisor Lee S. Wallace explained that the increases for use of the center were necessary to cover the costs of lights, heat and maintenance.

“We are not making ends meet,” he said.