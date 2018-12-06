CarMax comes to Amherst, shaking up local market for used cars

The nation's top seller of used vehicles has opened its Amherst store, with a local native returning home to run it.

CarMax began selling vehicles Thursday at its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard, just north of the Youngmann Expressway. The Richmond, Va.-based company operates more than 200 stores across the country, but this is only its third store in New York State, along with locations in Rochester and Albany.

CarMax, which is publicly traded, injects new competition from a prominent name into used vehicle sales in the region. In 2017, CarMax sold more than 670,000 used vehicles, which was more than two and a half times as many as the No. 2 company, Penske Automotive Group, according to Automotive News. Locally based West Herr Automotive Group was No. 23 on the list, with 21,330 used vehicles sold.

Bryan Ababurko, a North Tonawanda native, has worked for CarMax since 2005 and asked to move back here from Virginia to run the new store.

"I looked at it as an opportunity to come home and bring the company I love back with me," he said.

CarMax granted his request. As location general manager, he oversees a store with about 20 employees.

For the past decade, Ababurko, 43, was based at the company's headquarters, part of a team that developed sales training for CarMax. Ababurko said he learned the company's most successful salespeople think like problem-solvers, rather than trying to hit particular sales totals.

"(Customers) have a car they need to get rid of, they have a car they need to buy," he said. "Something has changed in their life that's brought them to our door. If you just help them focus on satisfying that need, the rest of it takes care of itself."

CarMax uses a "no-haggle" pricing model and buys, sells and services vehicles. While the Amherst store has about 120 vehicles on its lot, Ababurko said the store can tap into CarMax's national inventory of 50,000 vehicles and ship a car or truck here if necessary.

The store uses an open floor plan for its offices, including managers who are visible up front. CarMax has one employee work with a customer from when they meet through signing a deal for a vehicle, Ababurko said.

CarMax's arrival in the Buffalo Niagara region was long in the making. Its plans for an Amherst store came to light in 2015, but the company said then it could take two or three years for the store to open. CarMax demolished a Holiday Inn that was on the property.

CarMax opened its first store in New York, in suburban Rochester, in 2014, and added its Albany-area store last year. The company also plans to open a store on Long Island. CarMax generated $664 million in profits in its past fiscal year, which ended in February.

Ivan Drury, senior manager of industry analysis with Edmunds.com, said CarMax has built an identity through national advertising, and gives customers a consistent experience from store to store.

CarMax is also savvy about stocking its lots with vehicles likely to sell best in a particular market, Drury said. "They've got that down, their understanding of markets and their understanding of the logistics and when cars will sell, how quickly they will sell, the price they can get for them."

Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association, said the Buffalo Niagara region has a strong group of locally based dealers, which has proven difficult for some outside companies to penetrate.

"Buffalo is a very local centric market," Stasiak said. "People prefer buying from local owners who they see in church and school and the community. I think there's a comfort level."

A different used-car chain, Rochester-based Auction Direct USA, opened a Clarence store in 2011, but closed it in 2014.

"I think what (CarMax) will do will be healthy for the market," Stasiak said. "They're going to help stimulate some more activity. They'll probably spend some money in advertising, which will bring everyone's awareness to used car opportunities, which doesn't hurt anybody."

Ababurko said CarMax takes its own approach toward competing for sales.

"I think if you just stay focused on providing an exceptional experience to the customer, you're going to get some of the market just by doing that," he said. "I don't think we take a head-on approach of, we're competing with a particular dealership. We trying to provide people with an experience that they'll tell their friends about, they'll tell their family about."

CarMax and the CarMax Foundation announced $12,500 in donations and grants over the next two years to the Food Bank of Western New York. CarMax also donated an "imagination playground," valued at more than $15,000, to the Metro Community Development Corp., which serves low-income youth and families at the Delavan Grider Community Center.