Buffalo's struggling schools show state they're making progress

Ten of Buffalo’s most struggling schools all showed enough improvement last year to stay out of the state’s crosshairs.

In fact, district officials hope the progress being made by at least some of these schools will be enough to get them off of a state watch list by the end of this academic year.

“I would not be surprised at all,” said Genelle Morris, chief accountability officer for the Buffalo Public Schools. “These schools have really been working very hard. There’s been a huge change in school culture and student performance and I believe the data will reflect that hard work.”

The state Education Department this week released its annual progress report on the schools throughout New York State that are in receivership, including the 10 in Buffalo.

Schools that are among the bottom 5 percent in the state for three consecutive years are placed in receivership, under a law proposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and passed by state lawmakers in 2015.

The controversial legislation gave superintendents sole control of these targeted schools along with unprecedented powers to turn them around, including the ability to bypass the union contract and involuntarily transfer teachers.

But those schools that don’t continue to show enough progress on key performance indicators each year would be closed or taken over by an independent receiver.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said of the 52 schools around the state in receivership, 49 showed “demonstrable improvement” last year.

That includes the 10 in Buffalo: Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School, D’Youville Porter Campus School, Frank A. Sedita Academy, Hamlin Park Claude & Ouida Clapp Academy, Harvey Austin School, Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy, International Preparatory School, Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence, Marva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School and West Hertel Academy.

While state education officials said they are seeing some improvement in the majority of New York’s receivership schools, they also made it clear that overall performance, in many cases, still is not good enough.

“I have visited many of these schools and know the administrators and educators are working diligently to improve instructional programs,” Elia said in a prepared statement. “However, we must acknowledge that in many of these schools, levels of performance remain low and much more intensive efforts must be undertaken to ensure that more students reach higher levels of achievement.”

Buffalo started with 25 schools on the receivership list in 2015, with the threat of them being taken over if their academic performance didn’t improve in a hurry.

The state removed 10 of those schools from the list the following June, after they showed two years of progress and their status was upgraded.

BUILD Academy, as well as Bennett, East, Lafayette and Riverside high schools, were on the original list of receivership schools in Buffalo, but were closed – or are being phased out – and reopened under new leadership and a new model.

That left 10.

The schools are measured each year on several key indicators, such as student proficiency in math and English language arts, attendance, graduation rates, school safety and suspension rates, and receive a weighted grade ranging from 0 to 100.

Schools must receive a score of at least 67.

Four of Buffalo’s receivership schools – D’Youville-Porter, I-Prep, Lydia Wright, and Herman Badillo – did not hit that mark for the 2017-18 school year, but the district was allowed to appeal and provide additional evidence to the commissioner that progress was, indeed, being made, said Morris, the Buffalo schools' chief accountability officer.

Schools can be removed from receivership once they meet certain performance targets for two straight years and their status is upgraded.

The state is expected to announce early next year which schools will be removed from the list, and district officials anticipate some of those schools will be from Buffalo.

“It went from 25 to 10 and we’re going to continue to do this work until there are no more receivership schools and we’re a district in good standing,” Morris said.

The district gives credit to Superintendent Kriner Cash’s “New Education Bargain” – a reform plan that includes a focus on literacy in the younger grades, revamping high schools and providing additional services to its neediest children – as well as how the superintendent has used his receivership powers.

“We are continuing to live up to our end of the Education Bargain,” Cash said. “Our clear goal is to help more and more children achieve academic excellence in their daily work in schools. We have figured out how to do that here in Buffalo and we’re doing it.”

“More to come,” Cash said.