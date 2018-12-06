Bills hiring snow shovelers

Snow shovelers wanted at New Era Field.

The Buffalo Bills are looking for people to help remove snow from inside the stadium in Orchard Park starting at 9 a.m. Friday. The pay is $12 an hour and the work will be available into the night, if needed.

Anybody who works at least a four-hour shift will get a free Bills game ticket.

Willing workers are asked to bring their own shovels, though if you don't have a shovel, one will be provided. Lunch and dinner breaks will be provided in a warming area, according to the Bills and Jani-King.

If you want to shovel, you have to have proper identification. Those under 18 must have proper working papers.

Those who want to shovel should enter off Abbott Road just north of the team store and proceed to the Jani-King office trailer east of parking lot 6 to register.

For more information, email jksnowever2018@gmail.com.