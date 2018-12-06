Bills' undrafted rookie Levi Wallace playing lockdown defense

Levi Wallace has been the Bills' No. 2 cornerback, opposite Tre'Davious White, for three games and he's been very stingy in coverage.

As a former walk-on at Alabama, Wallace knows what it takes to beat the odds. He's trending toward doing so at the NFL level after going undrafted in 2018 despite leading the Crimson Tide with 15 pass breakups a season ago.

Since being inserted into the starting lineup in a Week 10 thrashing of the Jets at MetLife Stadium, Wallace has been targeted just six times in 96 pass-coverage snaps and surrendered three receptions for 40 yards with one pass breakup.

One of the catches Wallace allowed was a 29-yard jump-ball snag by Jaguars wideout Donte Moncrief that was followed by a brawl, leading to the ejections of Shaq Lawson and Leonard Fournette.

While his relatively small sample size must be accounted for, Wallace's 32 coverage snaps per reception allowed is the best figure among all cornerbacks in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. Among every pro cornerback with 25 or more coverage snaps, Wallace enters Week 14 with the best yards allowed per coverage snap at 0.42.

For context, the man Wallace replaced, Phillip Gaines, was targeted 29 times and allowed 19 receptions for 268 yards with one touchdown, one pass breakup, and three penalties this season. His coverage snaps per reception figure was 9.8 and he surrendered 1.44 yards per coverage snap, which is the 117th-best figure among corners who have played this year.

Wallace undoubtedly has a lot more to prove in a Bills uniform, but he has certainly provided a spark to a secondary that was desperately searching for a reliable cornerback opposite White.