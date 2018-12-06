Voice of the fan: Josh Allen makes the game fun to watch

Football fandom is serious business. We put all of our blood, sweat and beers into it. It’s especially tough on Buffalo fans who consistently break our own records for enduring futility.

But lately, most of the Bills Nation, Mafia, or Faithful have experienced a long forgotten fundamental element of fandemonium …

Fun.

Josh Allen is pure fun to watch.

He’s putting the fun back in fundamentals.

Every game, every single play, is seemingly life and death for the team and a lot of fans, and yet you always hear coaches and players say, “Just go out and have fun.”

That only happens when they are winning.

It’s entirely contradictory, yet makes complete sense. And what’s been missing in this city and its teams for an excruciatingly long time.

Josh Allen’s Bills and Jack Eichel’s Sabres are just plain fun to watch for the first time in, well, memory.

And it’s a big boon to the Buffalo experience, especially compared to the long sad circus the last “score” has been.

As for the gut-wrenching 21-17 loss Sunday to the Miami Dolphins, it was full of fun, thrills, dread, hair-pulling frustration, and yet ultimately … hope.

Josh Allen ran for 135 yards and was barely tackled — passed for 230 more which should read 330 — dipsy-doodled away from Dolphin rushers with ease if not aplomb, and nearly commanded a spectacular 90-yard, no time-out, game-winning drive if not for hands and feet of Charles Clay, which would have broken the internet.

Rarely has a loss to the Dolphins, let alone a last-minute one, been so, well ... fun.

Granted, there were bitter, loudly voiced frustrations with referees, certain nameless Bills that rhyme with “Slay,” and the World’s Biggest Loser, Kelvin Hasbenjamin, who was just Jenny Craig’d off the roster along with fellow lackluster deadweight WR Andre Holmes.

Between them, the Bills just trimmed 13 feet of invisibility on the field and stat sheet.

Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane, after 11 straight weeks and examples, decided they had no need for plus-size loafers with alligator arms and sea lion hands.

It takes these two a while to see the Jumbotron — like the House of Horrors known as Nate Peterman, and the Need for Speed at WR — but eventually they usually stumble upon the right thing to do on offense. Let’s hope next year they completely retool if not overhaul the collective skill set before the season is mostly over.

With this defense, it could be fun.

During this season’s recent remarkable Sabres run, hockey has similarly become sheer fun again.

Sure, games are nerve-wracking and the team has holes. But good things can happen at any time, you feel ’em coming, you almost expect them. It’s a completely different feeling watching, attending or debating the game before, during and after it.

Josh Allen has just done that for the Bills.

He’s really fun to watch. You can’t take your eyes off him. The Bills can score from any yard line on any down and distance. It’s been decades since we had that belief.

Sure, Allen is not a guarantee. He makes rookie mistakes. I can’t even advocate buying his jersey.

But he’s a joy to watch, to talk and text your friends about, and to imagine the real life possibilities.

You don’t make fun of Josh Allen. Josh Allen will make you look foolish — and makes Bills’ games just plain fun to watch again.