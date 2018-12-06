BOLES, Almeta L. (Baker)

Of Duncanville, TX, formerly of Buffalo, entered peacefully into rest on December 3, 2018, at age 97. Relatives and friends may visit Bethel AME Church, 1525 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com