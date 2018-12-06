[BN] Blitz newsletter: Despite down year, LeSean McCoy continues to trust Sean McDermott's process

In the throes of a disappointing season, LeSean McCoy gained some perspective on "the real battles" some Buffalo Bills fans and their families have experienced during a visit this week to Oishei Children's Hospital, as chronicled by Vic Carucci.

McCoy also offered some insight on his outlook for the remainder of what has been the worst season of his NFL career, telling Carucci:

“I know the season hasn’t gone how we wanted or what everybody expected, but the good thing is the type of coach, our head coach, that leads us. He’s one of those guys where players will play hard for him. And even though we’re not, technically, in the playoff hunt, his presence and the way he addresses us is like we’re playing for something. “There’s some coaches that you’ll play hard for and there’s some coaches that maybe just, ‘OK, well, the year’s over and it feels like it.’ With Sean, you don't really feel it. Andy Reid also had that type of effect on us (when McCoy was with the Philadelphia Eagles) — guys would go through a brick wall for him. He has that same approach, I think.”

Kelvin Benjamin goes unclaimed on waivers: Denver made a claim on Andre Holmes. The Bills released the two veteran receivers Tuesday in order to open up opportunities for younger players. “Our commitment to them is to give them better opportunities — to see them build a relationship with Josh Allen, to see them develop," McDermott said. "That’s important as we move forward … that we understand what our young players are, who they are, can they develop? Are they important pieces for us as we move forward in our organization?”

Wednesday's developments: Jerry Hughes has been accused of having a history of abusive behavior toward officials, and rookie cornerback Taron Johnson is out indefinitely after shoulder surgery, Jay Skurski reports.

Is Josh Allen running too much? The rookie quarterback's ability to make dynamic plays with his feet is much more reward than risk, Carucci writes. Allen's combined running and passing grade has been the best in the league over the past two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tremaine Tracker: The rookie linebacker maintained his pass rush efficiency against the Dolphins, while the Bills defense as a whole pressured Ryan Tannehill at a rate slightly above its season average.

Bills-Jets scouting report: Sam Darnold’s return means we’ll get our first look at a pair of top-seven draft picks going head-to-head. Both teams hope that’s a rivalry that only gets better over time.

