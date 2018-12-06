Bills Notebook: Kelvin Benjamin signs with Chiefs

It didn't take Kelvin Benjamin long to land on his feet.

The former Buffalo Bills' wide receiver signed Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs for the remainder of the season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Benjamin, 27, was released by the Bills on Tuesday after a disappointing 12 games during which he made 23 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown. Benjamin went unclaimed on waivers after being released, with no team wanting to pick up the remainder of his $8.5 million base salary. He goes from the league's No. 31-ranked passing attack to the high-powered Chiefs, who lead the NFL in scoring and have the third-ranked passing attack led by an MVP candidate in Patrick Mahomes.

• • •

Tight end Jason Croom (groin) and cornerback Taron Johnson (shoulder) did not practice Thursday. Johnson’s season is expected to be over after he underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday.

Guard John Miller was a full practice participant. Coach Sean McDermott said he’s ready to return after missing one game with an oblique injury.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie suffered a toe injury during practice and was not able to finish. McDermott said he was being evaluated. Quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion) was also a limited participant. Veterans Lorenzo Alexander and Kyle Williams were removed from the injury report after receiving their usual rest days Wednesday.

• • •

The Bills are looking to hire snow shovelers ages 18 and older to get New Era Field ready to host Sunday’s game. Those interested are asked to report at starting at 9 a.m. Friday. Pay is $12 per hour, and those working at least a four-hour shift will get a ticket to Sunday’s game. Photo identification is required, and shovelers are asked to bring their own shovel (shovels will be provided for those unable to do so). Shovelers should enter off Abbott Road, just north of the team store and proceed to the Jani-King office trailer east of Parking Lot 6. For more information, email jksnowevent2018@gmail.com.