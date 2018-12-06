Bills' DL newcomers quiet vs. Dolphins, Jordan Phillips impactful in return to Miami

It wasn't a banner day in Miami for members of the Buffalo Bills defensive line who were not a team a season ago. Star Lotulelei, Trent Murphy, Harrison Phillips and Jordan Phillips combined to rush quarterback Ryan Tannehill 32 times and registered just two pressures.

One of those pressures by Murphy resulted in a sack near the goal line, but it came on a play in which Tannehill held the ball for a long time as he drifted out of the pocket. Phillips got his pressure on his first snap of the afternoon, but was unable to generate another.

at Miami Star Lotulelei Trent Murphy Harrison Phillips Jordan Phillips Pressures/Pass-rush snaps 0/15 1/7 0/5 1/5 Impact tackles 1 0 0 1 Missed tackles 0 0 0 0

Against Miami's run game, Lotulelei had another impact tackle – a takedown at or behind the line of scrimmage. Phillips did, too. He had another one that was ultimately negated by a somewhat controversial penalty when celebrating after the play.

He now has five impact tackles in his last three outings, but has created quarterback pressure only once in his last 39 pass-rushing attempts. Murphy was mostly invisible after his sack, and while Harrison made a few plays close to the line of scrimmage, he did not have an impact tackle or pressure in Week 13.

Here's how the four defensive linemen have fared – and compare – as Buffalo prepares for a home game against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 14.