'Big Bang' remains No. 1 here, but top network series are taking a big hit

“The Big Bang Theory” is going out with a local bang in its final season on CBS.

“This Is Us” is still NBC’s top-rated series here, but not as many of us are watching and many viewers aren’t loving it as much as they used to love it.

“The Good Doctor” doesn’t get much of a live rating but it recovers nicely on delayed viewing to become ABC’s top-rated series here.

“The Simpsons” never ages and remains the top-rated Fox series locally in the key demographics that advertisers love.

Those are the some of the highlights of the November sweeps edition of What Western New York is Watching (WWNYIW) on prime-time network television.

The most concerning news is the huge drops in audience that broadcast television’s most popular programs are experiencing compared to a year ago in Western New York as more people are watching shows on streaming sites like Amazon and Netflix.

Only five prime-time programs get a live and same-day ratings in double-digits this November, down from seven a year ago. Only eight programs get a double-digit rating up to seven days after they air, down from 12 a year ago.

The audience of “Big Bang” has declined about 15 percent, “This Is Us” has dropped about 40 percent, “Young Sheldon” has dropped more than 20 percent, and “The Good Doctor” has dropped almost 40 percent when you count the audience up to seven days after they originally air compared to a year ago.

ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and the CBS series “NCIS” are among the few series that have stronger ratings this year than they did a year ago.

Here are more of the highlights of WWNYIW:

Top 10 in Household Ratings: The following numbers are for ratings up to seven days after episodes air. 1. “Big Bang Theory” (16.1) 2. “NCIS” (15.0) 3. “Young Sheldon” (12.9) 4. NBC Sunday Night Football (12.4) 5. “This Is Us” (12.0) 6. “60 Minutes” (11.0) 7. “The Good Doctor” (10.2) 8. “Blue Bloods” (10.0) 9. “God Friended Me” (9.6) 10. “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med” (9.2)

The only new program on this top-10 list is “God Friended Me,” which airs on Sunday night. “The Good Doctor” gets only a 5.9 live and same-day rating, but gets an additional 4.3 ratings points on viewing after Monday through Sunday.

Top 10 in Age 25-54 Demographic: This is the key demographic for local advertisers. 1. NBC "Sunday Night Football" (9.8) 2. “Big Bang” (8.4) 3. “This Is Us” (7.8) 4. “Grey’s Anatomy” (6.8) 5. “NCIS” (6.1) 6. “Young Sheldon” (5.9) 7. “Chicago Fire” (5.8) 8. “Chicago Med” (5.4) 9. “60 Minutes” and “Criminal Minds” (5.0)

“A Million Little Things,” the soapy ABC drama about adults dealing with cancer, suicide and infidelity, finished just outside the top 10 in a tie for 11th place with “Mom” with a 4.9 rating.

Top 10 in Age 18-49 Demographic: This is the key demographic that networks look at. 1. “Big Bang” (6.1) 2. “This Is Us” (5.9) 3. “Grey’s Anatomy” (5.3) 4. “Chicago Fire” (4.7) 5. “NCIS” (4.5) 6. “Chicago Med” (4.4) 7. “God Friended Me” (3.9) 8. “Young Sheldon” and “60 Minutes” (3.8) 10. “Manifest” and “Mom” (3.7).

Reality Bites: Western New York is following the national trend that shows a big drop in interest in viewership of reality shows. CBS’ “Survivor” still is in the top 20 here with an 8.5 household rating and a decent 3.5 in the age 25-54 demographic. But NBC’s “The Voice” is barely in the top 30 with a 6.4 household rating, dropping about 40 percent from a year ago. It also has a decent 3.5 in the age 25-54 demographic. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is barely in the top 40 with a 4.8 household rating, down 25 percent from a year ago, and doesn’t even hit a 1 rating in the key demographic. There is one reality series of sorts doing well here in prime time – the Buffalo Sabres. Their recent games are getting live ratings in double digits and are easily the top-rated program on nights they play.

Reboots Aren’t Making Much of an Impact: NBC’s “Will & Grace,” which was one of the 2017 successful reboots, is barely in the top 40 with a 5.1 household rating, down 40 percent from a year ago. But it still does well in the key demos. CBS’ reboot of “Murphy Brown” is doing better here than nationally. It gets a decent 7.1 household rating here and does well in the age 25-54 demo with a 3.3. However, its age 18-49 rating is only 1.6. ABC’s “The Conners,” a spin-off of “Roseanne,” gets a 6.3 household rating here, which is decent by the standards of WKBW-TV, the local ABC affiliate. It also does well in the demos.

New Shows Looking Good Here: “God Friended Me,” the sweet series with religious overtones, was one of my personal favorites before the season began and it is looking good for a second season. NBC’s hospital series “New Amsterdam” does as well as “Grey’s Anatomy” here in households (8.7) and gets decent demographics. It looks like a keeper. “Manifest,” NBC’s mysterious series with sci-fi elements, is doing much better in the demographics than in household ratings. CBS’ new Dick Wolf series, “FBI,” is doing very well here despite being opposite “This Is Us.”

Comedies Don't Have Much to Laugh About: ABC’s aging “Modern Family” remains its No. 1 comedy, though its audience has fallen about 20 percent from a year ago. Fox’s highest-rated new show is Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing,” which it picked up off of ABC’s scrap heap. None of the new comedies on any networks is doing very well. My personal favorite, ABC’s “The Kids Are Alright,” seems to be doing a little better than most in the key demographics. One of my favorite new drama pilots, CW’s “All-American,” is barely getting a rating. Of course, all CW series are pretty much ignored here. It gets a 0.1 rating and gets ignored in delayed viewing. Try it, you’ll like it.

“Empire” Falling: Remember when Fox’s “Empire” was the hottest show on television? No longer. It barely makes the top 50 here. The new Fox geezer comedy “The Cool Kids” gets a higher household and age 25-54 demographic rating here than “Empire.” Fox’s top-rated shows in households here are “911” (6.8) and the hospital series “Resident” (5.8). But “The Simpsons” gets a higher rating in the 18-49 demographic than both.

The End of “Murder”: ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder” seems to have run its course. It gets a low 3.4 household ratings here. Its demographics are low enough to think it will be killed unless the national numbers are very different.

