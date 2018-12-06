Amherst man avoids jail in FBI underage prostitution sting

A man who was arrested at the Hampton Inn in Pendleton, where he was planning to pay a 12-year-old girl $20 to have sex with him, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years' probation.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. also rated Jonathan P. Wozniak a Level 1 sex offender. That's the least serious classification.

Wozniak, 35, of Mapleview Drive, Amherst, had set up the encounter online. But it turned out he was dealing with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force, which arrested him at the hotel on Aug. 18, 2017.

Wozniak, who was living in Lackawanna with his wife and children at the time, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree sexual abuse and attempted first-degree patronizing a prostitute. He is now separated from his wife, defense attorney Joel L. Daniels said.