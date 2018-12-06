Share this article

After contentious vote, Erie County Legislature approves $1.5 billion budget

Anger and arguments among Erie County legislators gave way to an 8-3 vote on Thursday to adopt a $1.53 billion county budget for next year that included an amendment to further reduce county spending, but not nearly as much as some Republican-supported legislators hoped.

The budget will increase the county tax levy — the total amount collected in property taxes — by 2.6 percent.

Because of rising property values, the tax rate will fall by 11 cents.

The county will absorb an additional $800,000 in community college expenses — normally passed on to municipalities — and earmark $8.5 million more for roads.

