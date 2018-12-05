ZIMMERMAN, Kathryn Jeanne (Pempsell)

ZIMMERMAN - Kathryn Jeanne (nee Pempsell)

December 1, 2018. Wife of the late Robert W. Zimmerman; mother of Craig (Kathy) Zimmerman, Carol (late John) Maher, and Paul (Elizabeth) Zimmerman; grandmother of Kyle Zimmerman, Michael (April) Maher, Lauren Maher, and Stephanie Zimmerman; step-grandmother of Charles E. (Tara) Paul, Jr. and Rebecca Anne Paul; great-grandmother of Jayden McKellips, Bryce Zimmerman, and Emily Anna Maher; step-great-grandmother of Samuel McKellips, Brandon Hubbard, Meredith (Josh) Cranek, Zachery J. Paul-Scime, Hunter A. Paul, Nina Christoparo, and Noah Page; sister of the late Elizabeth J. (Joseph) Cooke. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, Tonawanda, Friday at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.