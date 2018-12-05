YEARLEY, Michael C.

YEARLEY - Michael C. December 3, 2018, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of Michelle (nee Kraft) Yearley; dearest father of Paul (Lindsay), Adam (Alisha), Heather (Thomas) Kazmierczak and Jessica (Christopher) Wopperer; survived by 8 grandchildren; son of Carlyn and late Clifton Yearley; brother of Tom (Cindy) and Scott Yearley; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com