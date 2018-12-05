Wilson Foundation seeks teens' opinions

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is seeking the opinions of 10,000 teens and other participants in Western New York about after-school activities.

They are being asked to complete this sentence: “Where I live or work, one thing teens want when they are not in school is ...”

The foundation is collaborating with schools and youth organizations to collect data to better inform how future investments can best reflect youth interests.

While the majority of contributions will come from teens, there will be contributions from parents, caregivers, educators and local youth leaders. The foundation also has enlisted an advisory group made up of teens and adults.

Educators and youth organizations interested can receive Teen Opinions Count tool kits by contacting Megan Barber at mbarber@conceptsystems.com.