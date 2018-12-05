Where to spend an intimate date night in Williamsville

Along the charming sidewalks edging Main Street in Williamsville, small business owners sit inside their warm shops, awaiting patrons. In bustling restaurants and quiet wine bars, bartenders and servers swirl around the floors, bringing steaming dishes and craft cocktails to diner's tables. A Christmas tree stands tall on Main Street and lampposts and headlights illuminate the night.

On your date night's itinerary, there's a Sicilian steakhouse dinner, a couple of wine bars, some late night chicken wings and a sprinkle of boutique shopping.

Sounds romantic, no?

If you're heading to the 'burbs to spend some time with your date, here are some recommendations.

Stroll and shop

Shopping isn't always the most idyllic date night activity, but wading through shops and strolling the lantern-lit streets is an adequate icebreaker for the beginning of a date, before the pressure of an hourlong dinner conversation and the relief of post-dinner drinks.

Swing by Rove Jewelry, Accessories & Gifts, 5596 Main St., to browse modern accessories and even add a necklace to your outfit.

Swell with hometown pride as you enter Village ARTisans, 5560 Main St., where you'll be surrounded by locally made goods and Buffalo-centric pieces, such as a Buffalo latitudinal and longitudinal coordinate-printed pillow, a "Snowvember" candle and a snowglobe of the Richardson Olmsted Complex.

Immerse yourself in the epitome of small-town charm at [nest] in the village, 5436 Main St., a home decor and gift shop specializing in shabby-country-chic items, usually white or floral-patterned with a cute, ironic saying.

Aside from strolling from one boutique to the next, you could also walk down to Glen Park for waterfall sightseeing. This is weather dependent, but if you don't mind a chilly walk, you might be able to see the waterfall frozen over, depending on the time of year.

Eat at Giancarlo's

5110 Main St., Williamsville

In the back of the Tony Walker Plaza, which is another place you could shop at, the Sicilian steakhouse sits crowded with risotto-eating, wine-drinking patrons, who are wholly enjoying its complimentary bread and olive oil. If scrolling through its Facebook page, ogling at crisp photo after photo of filet mignon and butternut squash pasta will have your mouth watering and stomach grumbling, then just wait until you see it in person.

Don't expect to pay too much here, either. It's obviously no fast food, but prices are reasonable for what the entrees are.

Fulfill your sweet tooth at Sweet Jenny's

56 E. Spring St., Williamsville

In a classic red black barn boasting an eclectically decorated interior, dig into a scoop of Sweet Jenny's homemade ice cream or a package of chocolates. Opened in 1985, Sweet Jenny's has been a sugary Williamsville mainstay for over three decades, giving it a rich history and long-perfected recipes.

Upstairs, make your way to 1811 Comics where you can geek out over Funko Pops, figurines, props and comic books. Revisit your childhood favorites and reminisce over the shows you used to watch or comics you used to read with your date. Or ones you currently read, those work too.

Enjoy a glass of white or red at a wine bar

Williamsville is lucky enough to have two wine bars to venture out to after a filling night of dinner and treats.

Pair a Mediterranean appetizer with a glass of aged wine at Parings Wine Bar, 5893 Main St., a wine bar that offers more than crackers and grapes to soak up glasses of alcohol. Reading "wine bar" might bring visions of snobby wine drinkers sipping too slowly on extremely expensive wine to mind, but this isn't that kind of wine bar. This bar wants its patrons to have fun, over a good quality bottle of Pinot.

The motto for Cabernet’s Wine Cafe, 9 N. Ellicott St., is "Where old friendships blossom and new friendships bloom," which isn't a bad mantra for your date, either. At this wine bar, the owner Cathy handpicks each wine, which she is more than happy to share with customers. You'll feel at home too, in the country-style bar area, surrounded by wine-themed wall decor with ironic sayings. And the bar says there's always a cabernet in the bunch.

Keep the night going at Moor Pat

78 E. Spring St., Williamsville

After you do the whole nice-dinner-and-classy-wine-bar thing, it's time to show him or her who you really are. Sleeves rolled up, hair pulled back, it's time to dig into some chicken wings. The Moor Pat, which is really just "tap room" spelled backward, is a craft beer bar that also cooks up savory specialties such as wings, poutine and cheesy fried pickles. Don't worry, the atmosphere is a lot more "craft beer" than "fried pickles," but if you wanted the pickles, they're there.