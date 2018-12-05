Vincent F. Tower, 85, retired Buffalo firefighter, former Kenmore trustee

Aug. 17, 1933 – Nov. 9, 2018

Vincent F. Tower, of Kenmore, a retired Buffalo firefighter and former Kenmore village trustee, died Nov. 9 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 85.

He initiated the push that resulted in “First Aid for Choking Victims” signs being posted in all restaurants statewide. Assemblyman Robin L. Schimminger turned his suggestion into a bill that was passed by the State Legislature.

Born in Buffalo, he was an All-High swimmer at Kensington High School and a volunteer lifeguard at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

While serving in the Army from 1953 to 1955, he swam for the Army Special Services at Fort Hood, Texas, and was stationed in Korea.

He attended the University at Buffalo and studied business administration at Niagara University. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Empire State College and took real estate courses at Bryant & Stratton Business Institute.

Mr. Tower joined the Buffalo Fire Department in 1960 and retired in 1995. At the time of his death, he was treasurer and membership chairman for the Retired Buffalo Firefighters Association.

He also worked part-time as a U.S. immigration officer at the Peace Bridge and owned and operated Tower Realty in Kenmore in the 1970s.

A Kenmore resident for 48 years, he was a member of the Kenmore Village Board from 1977 to 1981, serving as deputy mayor for two years.

He wrote the specifications for a new Village Hall telephone service. Residents of Kenmore Village Apartments honored him for his efforts to have right turns on red banned and curb cuts for the handicapped installed outside their building at Kenmore Avenue and Colvin Boulevard.

A Democrat, he was defeated in bids for re-election in 1981 and 1985.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, the former Camille Forti; two daughters, Michelle Fayett and Lisa Almeter; a son, David; a sister, Margaret Off; and 10 grandchildren.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive at Parker Boulevard, Town of Tonawanda.