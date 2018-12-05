Share this article

print logo

Unitarian Universalist Church choir to perform Bach on Sunday

| Published | Updated

The choir of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo will perform Part V of Johann Sebastian Bach's six-part Christmas Oratorio during Sunday's 10:30 a.m. service at the church, 695 Elmwood Ave.

The program, conducted by Music Director Daniel Bassin, will feature not only the choir, but soloists, all of whom will be accompanied by musicians from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, led by assistant concert master Ansgarius Aylward.

Part VI of Bach's Christmas Oratorio is scheduled to be performed at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 at the church.

Performances of the first four sections of the Bach masterwork have been featured over the past four  years in early December at the Unitarian church, which has a decades-long tradition of exploring the music of the 18th century.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment