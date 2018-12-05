Unitarian Universalist Church choir to perform Bach on Sunday

The choir of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo will perform Part V of Johann Sebastian Bach's six-part Christmas Oratorio during Sunday's 10:30 a.m. service at the church, 695 Elmwood Ave.

The program, conducted by Music Director Daniel Bassin, will feature not only the choir, but soloists, all of whom will be accompanied by musicians from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, led by assistant concert master Ansgarius Aylward.

Part VI of Bach's Christmas Oratorio is scheduled to be performed at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 at the church.

Performances of the first four sections of the Bach masterwork have been featured over the past four years in early December at the Unitarian church, which has a decades-long tradition of exploring the music of the 18th century.