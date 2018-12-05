Totally Edible crêpes truck opening Allen Street counter

A couple from Kazakhstan is taking their crêpes operation from a food truck to an Allen Street store.

Irina Dyuzheva and her husband Igor Dyuzhev started selling crêpes from their Totally Edible truck in September 2017.

Now they’ve taken over the food counter inside Holley Farms Market, 233 Allen St. To start, they’re offering the sweet and savory stuffed crêpe choices offered on the truck.

A savory crêpe with turkey, ham, chicken or eggplant plus vegetables ($7) or a sweet crêpe with Nutella and strawberry or banana is $9.

The Totally Edible crew plans to expand its offerings, adding sandwiches and soup, Dyuzheva said. There will also be desserts, like cakes and fudge.

Dyuzhev arrived in the United States in 1999, with Dyuzheva following in 2003, The couple moved to Buffalo 10 years ago.

“Since we moved here my husband has been dreaming of selling crêpes,” Dyuzheva said. Crêpe is a French term. In Kazakhstan, and many other parts of Europe and the former Soviet Union, they’re called blini.

Back in Kazakhstan, “we would not stuff it the way we do now – these are definitely more upgraded versions,” she said. “But blini or crêpes are very deep in our culture, be a very common thing to have on the table, very traditional.”

On Dec. 15 Totally Edible will hold its grand opening. Until then, crêpes are half off to get people to try them, plus $2.50 simple breakfast crêpes with chocolate or jam through December.

Hours: Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Closed Sunday. Phone: 418-9970.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.