December 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Stadelmaier. Dear mother of Robert (Joan), James (Beth Gardiner, late Ann), Ronald (Carol) and Michael Stadelmaier. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 14. Daughter of the late Charles and Providence (Terrana) Surdi. Sister of the late Paul, Joseph and Antoinette. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at Fellowship Wesleyan Church at 10AM, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, NY, where Millie was an active member (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com