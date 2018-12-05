SIMONIAN, Lt. Barton "Bart"

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 2, 2018; beloved husband of Mildred "Mickey" (nee Vujakovich) Simonian; devoted father of Camille Simonian, Bart Simonian (Andrea Bottkova), Barbara (David) Simonian-Palmerton, Gregory (Lynn) Simonian and Peter (Danielle) Simonian; cherished grandfather of Gregory, Roman, Victor, Sonia, Barton and the late Diana; loving son of the late John and May Simonian; dear brother of Barbara (late Samuel) Hagopian, Gregory (late Elizabeth) Simonian and the late John (Roseanne) Simonian; fond brother-in-law of Michael Vujakovich and the late Daniel (late Geraldine) Vujakovich and the late Bosco (Rosalie) Vujakovich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lt. Simonian served with the Buffalo Police Department for over 41 years and also served in the US National Guard.