Deaths Death Notices
SIMONIAN, Lt. Barton "Bart"
SIMONIAN - Lt. Barton "Bart"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 2, 2018; beloved husband of Mildred "Mickey" (nee Vujakovich) Simonian; devoted father of Camille Simonian, Bart Simonian (Andrea Bottkova), Barbara (David) Simonian-Palmerton, Gregory (Lynn) Simonian and Peter (Danielle) Simonian; cherished grandfather of Gregory, Roman, Victor, Sonia, Barton and the late Diana; loving son of the late John and May Simonian; dear brother of Barbara (late Samuel) Hagopian, Gregory (late Elizabeth) Simonian and the late John (Roseanne) Simonian; fond brother-in-law of Michael Vujakovich and the late Daniel (late Geraldine) Vujakovich and the late Bosco (Rosalie) Vujakovich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Lt. Simonian served with the Buffalo Police Department for over 41 years and also served in the US National Guard. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
