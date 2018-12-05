Sabres goalie prospect Jonas Johansson gets a look in Rochester

Right now, the Rochester Americans just want to “get a look” at Buffalo Sabres goalie prospect Jonas Johansson, coach Chris Taylor said.

“We’re going to get him up here for a couple of days,” Taylor said.

Considering the first-place Amerks have two goalies in Scott Wedgewood and Adam Wilcox, Johansson’s recall from the ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones on Monday was a bit surprising.

Wedgewood had a 35-save shutout Friday and made 35 stops again Saturday.

“It has nothing to do with them,” Taylor said.

Do the Amerks have any plans to play Johansson?

“We’ll see,” Taylor said. “We’ll take that day by day. We’re not sure yet. We just want to get him in practice and see how he is, start practicing, see how he looks, how he handles himself.”

The Amerks host the Utica Comets on Wednesday and also have games on Friday and Saturday. The Cyclones, meanwhile, have a three-day break after playing Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pound Johansson has recently found a groove with the Cyclones, winning six of his last eight starts and compiling a 1.74 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage over that span.

“He’s had a really good year,” Taylor said.

Overall, Johansson is 7-3-1-1 with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 games.

The Swede earned ECHL Player of the Week honors last month.

Johansson, a third-round pick by the Sabres in 2014, 61st overall, played 14 AHL games over the last two seasons.