Sabres assign defenseman Matt Tennyson to Rochester

The Sabres assigned defenseman Matt Tennyson to the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

Tennyson was recalled as insurance before Friday's game at Florida because Marco Scandella and Jake McCabe were sidelined. Scandella is on injured reserve and McCabe was out of the Sabres' lineup Tuesday against Toronto.

The move likely means McCabe or Scandella will be available for Saturday's Sabres game against Philadelphia. The Sabres could make another move if both are expected to be available. Lawrence Pilut has played in the last three games since getting called up from the AHL.

Tennyson started the season with the Sabres and has appeared in 15 games with the team. He has one assist in seven games with the Amerks this season.

Rochester plays Wednesday night against Utica at Blue Cross Arena. The 7:05 p.m. game will be televised on MSG Network.