Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 5, 2018

O TANNENBAUM – The Historical Society of North German Settlements holds its annual Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 6167 Walmore Road, Wheatfield. After carols in German and English, Christmas cookies from old family recipes will be served. The public is welcome.

SANTA STOPS – The Jolly Old Elf appears for Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Trinity Church, 5448 Broadway, Lancaster. Breakfast is $5, which includes crafts, a picture with Santa and a personalized letter from the man himself later this month.

He also visits at the annual Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St., Niagara Falls. A pancake breakfast will be served till noon. Admission is a donation of a non-perishable food item for local food pantries or pet items for the Niagara County SPCA.

Santa drops in for Christmas at the Farm from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Sanborn-Lewiston Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. There will be a holiday gift shop, vintage holiday displays, crafts for kids and cookie frosting. Lunch will be available and every child aged 2 to 8 will get a gift.

FIRST LOOK – A Christmas celebration later this month will offer a glimpse of things to come at Deveaux Commons, the former VFW Post 54, at 2772 Main St., Niagara Falls.

On Dec. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m., there will be free hot chocolate, cider, cookie decorating for youngsters and performances of “Greetings – A Story of Songs,” which illustrates the origins of holiday songs. Snacks and beverages will be sold at the new Station 54 Eatery.

Brunch will be featured at the Station 54 Eatery at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16, along with a performance of “Greetings.” Tickets are $10, $35 for a family of four. For tickets and info, call Peter Green at 359-6170.

The Christmas celebration originally was scheduled to begin this weekend, but has been postponed a week.

WINNERS WANTED – St. Teresa’s Parish holds a holiday gift card raffle Friday in the Parish Center, 33 Mineral Springs Road, in South Buffalo. Doors open at 5:30. Raffle at 7. Admission is $5, which includes pizza, pop and beer, and those attending must be 21 and older. There also will be theme trays and door prizes. For more info, call 822-0608, ext. 3.

BAH, HUMBUG! – WKBW-TV meteorologist Mike Randall brings his one-man show, “Charles Dickens Presents ‘A Christmas Carol’,” to the Hamburg Palace Theatre, 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg, for a performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15, $10 for kids under 12. For advance tickets and info, call Jim Baker at 648-6320.

