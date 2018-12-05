Referees union 'fully expects' official confronted by Jerry Hughes to be cleared

The executive director of the National Football League Referees Union says he "fully expects" official Roy Ellison to be cleared after Ellison was confronted by Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes in the tunnel after the Bills' 21-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Ellison was put on administrative leave Tuesday by the league while it reviews the incident.

Scott Green also questioned why the league has not placed more scrutiny on Hughes.

Hughes is not expected to be suspended but could face a fine. He was fined $23,152 for abusive language toward an official in a 2015 game against the Giants.

"Video from last week's game shows he was verbally threatened by a player who has a well-documented history of abusive language and inappropriate actions toward our officials," Scott Green said in a statement released Wednesday.

"While we are disappointed that the NFL has yet to address that aspect of the incident, we look forward to working with the League during its review and will ensure that Roy's rights are protected during this process."

In a video of the confrontation captured by Spectrum News, Hughes is seen rushing toward a group of officials and alleges that Ellison called him an inappropriate word.

“I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you. Guaranteed," Hughes screamed.

Ellison was suspended for a game in 2013 for “making a profane and derogatory statement” toward Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams.

Bills coach Sean McDermott again said Wednesday that the issue is in the "league's hands."