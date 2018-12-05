Share this article

Evan Stephens Hall and Nandi Plunkett of Pinegrove will come to Buffalo for a show for the first time. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Rebounding Pinegrove to make Buffalo debut at Rec Room

Pinegrove is set to make its local debut 7 p.m. March 7 in Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.).

After a self-imposed, yearlong hiatus following sexual coercion allegations made toward frontman and primary songwriter Evan Stephens Hall, the Montclair, N.J. band returned earlier this fall with a string of tour dates to support the recently released new album, the soft and reflective "Skylight."

The record was self-released by the group, with all proceeds from the album donated to charity. The emo-tinged Americana outfit reached cult status back in 2016 with the release of its beloved, introspective debut "Cardinal."

Advance tickets are $18 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 through the venue's ticket office, AfterDarkPresents.com or charge by phone at 893-2900.

