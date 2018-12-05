Public meeting on Metro Rail extension planned Thursday

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will host a public meeting to seek community input on its proposal for extending Metro Rail to the University at Buffalo’s North Campus and beyond.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, in Sweet Home Middle School, 4150 Maple Road, Amherst.

“For more than 30 years, our community has considered increasing the reach of Metro Rail,” said Kimberley A. Minkel, NFTA executive director. “This meeting provides a great opportunity for our team to share the latest information on the project, and for our community to offer valuable feedback.”

The meeting will review proposed routes and station locations, and begins the environmental review of the project required by federal funding agencies. The study will assess visual effects, noise, financial, economic and other factors involved in development, construction and operation of the resulting rail line.