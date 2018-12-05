What Pro Football Focus analysis says about Josh Allen's progress

Pro Football Focus Senior Analyst Billy Moy will be contributing to BNblitz.com all season long.

Josh Allen – like nearly every rookie QB – had some ups and downs in his first taste of the NFL.

Through the first 11 weeks of the season, Allen ranked 38th out of 44 QBs who saw at least 100 offensive snaps with a 51.4 overall PFF grade, a grade that falls into a tier we consider to be "below average."

But over the last two weeks, 33 quarterbacks have been on the field for at least 50 offensive snaps, and Allen leads all of them with a 90.6 overall grade over that stretch. He’s done that with his arm (his 82.9 passing grade over the last two weeks ranks third) and his legs (his 87.1 rushing grade ranks first).

Let's rewind to the start of the season. Allen saw significant action in the first six games before an elbow injury against Houston, and he earned the following overall grades:

Week 1 at Baltimore Ravens – 73.3 (a grade we consider above average)

Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 38.6 (poor)

Week 3 at Minnesota Vikings – 76.0 (above average)

Week 4 at Green Bay Packers – 28.2 (poor)

Week 5 vs. Tennessee Titans – 62.5 (average)

Week 6 at Houston Texans – 66.5 (average)

That’s two above-average games, two poor games and two average games within his first six contests.

In those first 11 weeks, 34 quarterbacks attempted at least 100 passes, Allen ranked No. 33 with a 50.2 PFF passing grade.

Looking at just base statistics, Allen ranked 33rd with a 53.4 completion percentage, while his 62.6 passer rating ranked last.

Completion percentage and passer rating can be affected (both positively or negatively) by factors outside of a quarterback’s control, which is why we aim to go deeper at PFF.

The seventh-overall pick ranked last among QBs from Weeks 1-11 with just a 64.7 adjusted completion percentage (adjusted completion percentage accounts for drops, throwaways, spikes, batted passes and occasions where a hit on the QBs release sends the ball sailing). He ranked 26th with a 3.4 big-time throw percentage (BTTs are our higher-graded throws, throwing a 10-yard hitch to pick up a first down will earn a QB a positive grade, but hitting a receiver 40-yards downfield in stride is going to earn him a higher one), while also posting the sixth-highest turnover worthy play percentage at 4.2 percent.

In summation: In the first six games, Allen wasn’t accurate, he wasn’t making those “wow” throws at even an average rate when compared to the rest of the league and he was putting the ball in harm’s way at a high rate. That’s not great.

The Allen of the last two weeks has been a different QB.

Allen posted the highest overall grade of his young career – up to that point – in Buffalo’s win vs. Jacksonville, earning a 79.1 overall grade to go with a 77.7 passing grade (which was also a career high).

Then he went out this past week in Miami and topped that performance. Allen earned an elite 90.8 overall grade against the Dolphins to go with an 80.0 passing grade and a 91.0 rushing grade, all three being career-best grades.

Looking at just the base rate statistics, Allen’s last two weeks don’t look a whole lot different than they did after his first set of games. Over the past two weeks, Allen ranks 32nd out of 34 QBs who attempted at least 20 passes with a 49.1 completion percentage, and he ranks 28th with a 68.3 passer rating.

These last two weeks are why you can’t just look at box score rate statistics, and why we use what’s put on film to grade every single player on every single play at PFF. Allen has played significantly better over his last two games than just looking at that completion percentage and passer rating suggests.

Allen is still dealing with accuracy issues (his 58.5 adjusted completion percentage is actually lower than his adjusted completion percentage from Weeks 1-11), but he’s never going to be a QB who’s in the top-half of the league in terms of accuracy. The difference between these last two games and his first six: He’s making big plays while limiting the bad ones.

Allen ranks second among those 34 quarterbacks with an 11.9 big-time throw percentage, and his 2.6 turnover-worthy play rate is a sharp drop-off from where it was in his first six games.

One of Allen’s biggest improvements as a passer has been on downfield throws.

From Weeks 1-11, 39 quarterbacks attempted at least 25 passes on throws that traveled at least 10 yards in the air. Allen ranked 36th among them with a 52.5 PFF passing grade on those throws and he ranked 29th with an 8.2 big-time throw percentage to go with a 9.8 turnover-worthy play percentage, the sixth worst among that group.

Since Week 12, 30 quarterbacks have attempted at least 10 passes that traveled at least 10 yards in the air, and the Bills rookie leads all of them with 35 attempts of at least 10 yards. Allen ranks eighth among that group with an 87.1 PFF passing grade on such throws, eighth with a 20.0 big-time throw percentage and his 5.7 turnover-worthy play rate is nearly half of what it was over his first six games.

Allen has largely played as advertised over the past two weeks: He’s had accuracy issues, but he’s paired them with a big arm and a willingness to take shots, and he’s hit on a bunch of those shots while keeping the ball out of harm’s way. That’s the quarterback that Bills fans were hoping they got when Buffalo traded an arm and a leg to move up to get him in this year’s draft.

And we haven’t even mentioned what he’s done with his legs yet. Eighteen quarterbacks have attempted at least five rushes (both designed and scrambles combined) over the past two weeks. Among them Allen ranks first by averaging 6.6 yards after contact per attempt, fourth by averaging 0.26 forced missed tackles per attempt and he ranks second by picking up either a first down or touchdown on 48.0 percent of his rush attempts.

Quarterbacks and running backs are different, obviously, but consider that Nick Chubb leads the league's qualified running backs by averaging 4.59 yards after contact per carry. The next closest, though, is Chris Carson at 3.47. While Allen's 6.6 is boosted by a few runs with a lot of yards after contact, the 6.6 is pretty astounding.

He's not just looking to run when he gets out of the pocket either (whether that be on a designed rollout or because he’s been flushed out by pressure), making his legs an even bigger weapon. Twenty-five QBs over the past two weeks have attempted at least five passes from outside the pocket, Allen leads all of them with a 94.4 PFF passing grade on such throws over that stretch and he ranks second with three big-time throws while not having a single turnover worthy play out of the pocket.

If Josh Allen can continue to build off these last two weeks as we close out the season there will – rightfully – be plenty of optimism surrounding the Bills heading into 2019.