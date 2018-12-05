PISCITELLO, Cara J.

PISCITELLO - Cara J. December 3, 2018. Beloved daughter of Michael and Nancy (nee Grasso) Piscitello; loving sister of Matthew (companion Jesse) Piscitello; dear granddaughter of Jerry (late Maxine) Grasso; also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, NY, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie), where services will be held on Friday at 8:45 AM and from St. Bernadette's Church at 9:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be made to Cradle Beach.