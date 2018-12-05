Niagara Falls man wakes up to burglar in living room

A 13th Street man told Niagara Falls police he was sleeping on the couch in his living room Wednesday morning when he woke up and saw a masked man standing next to his coffee table, according to a police report.

The victim told officers he awoke at about 5 a.m. when he heard a noise inside his home on 13th, between Ferry Avenue and Niagara Street. He rolled over on the couch and saw the masked man grab his wallet from his coffee table and leave through a back door.

The burglar was about 6-foot-1 and had a stocky build. He wore all-black clothing, including a mask and gloves, the victim told police. The wallet contained about $400 in cash.

The victim also told officers he almost surely left the back door to his home unlocked overnight. Officers did not observe any signs of forced entry to the home.