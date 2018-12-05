Niagara County Democratic chief to give up Legislature seat

Niagara County Democratic Chairman Jason A. Zona said Tuesday he will not run for re-election to his County Legislature seat in 2019, in order to concentrate his efforts on the party post.

Since 2012, Zona has represented the 5th District, covering the Town of Niagara and eastern Niagara Falls.

"I just feel the time constraints to do both jobs successfully are too much," Zona said in a news release. "I also feel it makes governing much more difficult when you're being charged with finding better alternatives to your legislative colleagues."

The Republicans have a longstanding 11-4 edge in the Legislature.

"Until we balance out this Legislature, and eliminate the supermajority in county government, we're just asking for many of the problems we have," Zona said.