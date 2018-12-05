Niagara County Legislature decides to fill public information officer post

Niagara County is seeking applications by Friday for a new public information officer.

The tentative 2019 county budget lists a $69,596 salary. Christian W. Peck, who held the job for 10 years, was earning $71,843 when he resigned in August.

Since then, Joanna M. Marble, administrative assistant to County Manager Richard E. Updegrove, has been issuing county news releases.

"I've said it from the beginning: I don't think we need this job," County Legislature Minority Leader Dennis F. Virtuoso said Tuesday.

Legislature Chairman W. Keith McNall said a special legislative committee decided the post was necessary.

The job description says the official "serves as the chief media and public affairs consultant to the Niagara County Legislature and coordinates all aspects of internal communication and external public relations for the county."