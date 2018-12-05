MORRIS, Gary R.

MORRIS - Gary R. Of Northumberland, NY, Gary dedicated his life to service with more than 30 years with the New York State Police. He immersed himself in the camaraderie that the Troopers provided and enjoyed keeping the community safe: he loved his job. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, Gary passed away December 2, 2018, in his home after a prolonged illness. In retirement, he served as a Docent at the New York State Military Museum & Veteran's Research Center in Saratoga Springs, NY. Gary is survived by his loving wife Sheila; daughters Jennifer Morris and Stacey Basford; step-son Christopher Scrodin; sister Beverly Hutter; as well as nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Friends may call December 7, 2018 from 5-7 PM at the Wilton Funeral Home, located at 395 Ballard Road, Wilton, NY 12831. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Gary's life at the Morris home after the calling hours for light refreshments. If you wish to express your condolences, please make a donation to Friends of the NYS Military Museum at www.FriendsoftheNYSmilitarymuseum.com or by mail at to 61 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.