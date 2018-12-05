MILLAR, W. Graham

MILLAR - W. Graham December 2, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Swan) Millar; loving father of Alexander (Alissa), Scott and the late Christopher; cherished grandfather of Jack, Charles (Jennifer), Corey, Meredith (Jacob) Enright, Margaret, Theodore, Henry and AJ; great-grandfather of George; also other relatives and dear friends in the US, Canada and the UK. A celebration service of his life will be held on Friday, December 7 at 1 PM from First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda. Family and friends are invited to stay for a reception following the service to share memories, stories and puns. Graham was a graduate of Buffalo State College, a veteran of the US Army and received a graduate degree from the College of William and Mary in VA. He was a professor emeritus of NCCC, where he taught for over 30 years. Graham was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Eggertsville, NY, where he will be interred at the convenience of the family. He was active in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society as well as the rail barons at the Buffalo History Museum. Graham was the author of several books and articles, as well as being known for his love of stories, puns, music, the humanities, and especially his church and family. In his honor, memorial contributions may be made to the NCCC Anthony S Gullo Faculty Association Scholarship fund. As a final act of teaching, Graham has donated his body to the UB School of Medicine.