Massinburg's triple-double paces UB men's basketball in rout of Le Moyne

University at Buffalo men's basketball coach Nate Oats and Le Moyne coach Patrick Beilein go back a few years.

Not as far back as 1996, when Beilein’s father, John, led the Canisius men’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament.

But Oats was an accomplished high school coach at Romulus High School in southeast Michigan about 10 years ago, around the same time Beilein was a graduate assistant on his father’s staff at Michigan. At a summer basketball camp in Ann Arbor, Mich., Beilein’s team, made up of college- and pro-caliber players, soundly defeated Oats’ team of high school players.

Fast forward a few years, to when UB soundly defeated Le Moyne, 89-55, Wednesday at Alumni Arena.

“He was one-up on me, so I evened him up tonight,” Oats said, with a wry smile. “We’re 1-and-1 now.”

Oats’ win against the younger Beilein, however, wasn’t as easy as the final score indicated.

Three days after the No. 17 Bulls (8-0) returned from Northern Ireland, the Dolphins (5-3) made it difficult for UB to shake the remnants of any jet lag that remained for UB.

The Dolphins hit five of their first eight 3-pointers and the Bulls and the Dolphins traded leads 10 times in a span of less than eight minutes. Le Moyne, which played in the NCAA Tournament in the last two seasons under Beilein and reached the Elite Eight in March, led 28-25 after Kobi Nwandu hit one of three free throws with 5:31 left in the first half.

But Dontay Caruthers (20 points) and Nick Perkins (18 points) strengthened UB’s inside presence in the second half. The Bulls opened a 39-37 lead early in the half to as many as 34 points, with the help of a 23-0 run. The Bulls held the Dolphins without a successful shot from the floor for nearly 12 minutes, and collected 20 rebounds in the second half, including 16 defensive rebounds

“Our guards did a good job of rebounding, and one thing coach always says is if a guard gets the rebound, he can automatically push the break and that goes into how we play, with a lot of fast breaks,” UB guard CJ Massinburg said. “I was able to get a lot of rebounds and start those fast breaks.”

Massinburg finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and became the first UB men’s player since Shannon Evans in 2014 to record a triple-double; Evans had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Dec. 30, 2014 against Binghamton. He was also one of four players to score in double figures for UB.

“What I remember was that at Romulus, he got every ounce out of his players to play hard,” Beilein said of Oats, prior to Wednesday’s game. “He got that, and he transferred it to UB. He motivates his players, and he builds relationships outside of the basketball court. It’s not all about basketball with him, and when you can do that, you get your players to play hard for you.”

In the second meeting at Alumni Arena between Beilein and Oats — the Bulls defeated West Virginia Wesleyan 80-60 on Nov. 16, 2013, when Beilein was in his second season as head coach at West Virginia Wesleyan in 2013 and Oats was in his first season as an assistant at UB — Le Moyne kept pace with the Bulls in the first half.

With teams tied 34-34, Nick Perkins missed a pair of free throws, and Zay Jennings (16 points) hit a 3-pointer that gave the Dolphins a 37-34 lead with 37 seconds left in the half. But just before the buzzer, Jeremy Harris (16 points) hit a fadeaway jumper to tie the game, which gave UB a lift going into a second half in which it dominated.

“It was kind of night and day, with our effort in the first half and in the second half,” Oats said. “I thought our defensive effort stunk in the first half. They (Le Moyne) shoot 8 of 12 from three (in the first half) and we told them that they’re a great shooting team, and they were going to try to get a bunch of threes off. And they got a lot off, they were going to hit a bunch of them.”

“We came out in the second half a much more mature group of guys. We understood that it doesn’t matter, Division II, unranked, it doesn’t matter. You have to play hard.”