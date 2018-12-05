Man who shot videos of nude teenage girls gets 60 days in jail

A Fredonia man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail for taking videos of two teenage girls changing into bikinis at a hot tub party in Lockport in August 2013.

Alberto Gonzalez, 24, also will serve three years' probation for two misdemeanor counts of attempted unlawful surveillance, Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon ordered.

Gonzalez shot the videos through a bathroom window, Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said. The girls were old enough that the videos were not considered child porn.

Gonzalez gave the tapes to Timothy D. Laubacker, who posted them online. Laubacker is serving 15 years in federal prison for enticing a minor into sexual activity and cyberstalking. A friend of Laubacker's, Travis Guerriera, is serving 57 months for cyberstalking and child porn possession.