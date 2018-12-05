Man reports gunpoint robbery in MLK Park
A man told Buffalo police he was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The 61-year-old victim told officers he was walking in the park at about 10:15 a.m. when a person pointed a gun at him and demanded money, according to a city police report.
The robber punched the victim in the face, reached into his pocket and took $474 in cash and his identification, before fleeing in an unknown direction, the victim told police.
