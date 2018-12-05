LODER, William C., Sr.

LODER - William C., Sr. Of Freedom, NY. Entered into rest December 3, 2018. Beloved husband of Carol A. (nee Melillo) Loder; devoted father of William (Sandra) Loder, Jr. and Denise (James) Knight; cherished grandfather of Ryan Loder, Daniel Knight, Kyle Loder, and Kelly Knight; great-grandfather of Conor Loder; loving son of the late Arthur Loder and Marion Schiller; also survived by many step-siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Thursday from 12 noon - 1 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com