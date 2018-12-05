Letter: Youth Orchestra musicians deserve public support

Liam, our grandson, is a percussionist with the Greater Buffalo Youth Orchestra, which is celebrating its 60th year. Liam is just one of approximately 100 high school and middle school students from across Western New York who showcase their talents two or three times each year in concerts at the Lippes Concert Hall at the University at Buffalo.

The students practice every Monday evening during the academic year for three to four hours as well as innumerable hours during the week playing at home.

Many of these students are also members of the Greater Buffalo Youth String Orchestra.

The GBYO performs a gamut of classical music, from Bach, Beethoven, Bernstein to Rimsky-Korsakov, Sibelius, Vivaldi and Wagner. The Side by Side concerts take place on a Wednesday evening and last one to one and a half hours.

It is very disheartening, for us, to see that these venues are so sparsely filled at each performance.

We have so much young talent in Western New York. These student musicians are not only talented, they are awe inspiring, they are phenomenal and they share their talents graciously.

It is evident that they love their music, their instruments.

They are an undiscovered treasure that deserves the support of the Western New York community.

Bob and Kathy Elias

Grand Island