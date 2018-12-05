Letter: Judge’s efforts to deal with bullying are valuable

The Nov. 27 edition of The Buffalo News had an encouraging article highlighting Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman’s formulation of a task force for school bullying, “an issue seen as leading students into crime.”

As a former high school counselor of 32 years, I applaud this effort.

The development, sharing and implementation of effective prevention and intervention strategies are worthy initiatives.

As adults, it is our responsibility to help, because we are to blame. As their role models, young people learn from the examples we set.

I encouraged students to report bullying by confiding in a trusted adult. Keeping their names confidential was essential.

“You will be helping many people,” I’d say. First, you help the person being bullied. Second, you will help other students likely to be bullied by this person you are reporting.

And third, you help the alleged bully, because this is surely no way to go through life successfully, especially in one’s relationships.

How disturbing is the current ongoing message being absorbed by our young people.

Paul Bloom

Lancaster