Letter: County’s woodlots don’t need managing

I read Larry Beahan’s Nov. 22 column in The Buffalo News about the deal Erie County made with a logging company to “manage” a wood lot that the county owns.

This enabled the logging company to cut all the valuable timber and leave the low-grade trees standing. The company did exactly that and then walked away from the mess they made.

The woodlot did not need ”managing.” Mother Nature did a good job managing her woodlots before the white man arrived in his wooden boats. Why not let her do her job?

The bottom line was, was this a money grab by Erie County?

And what became of the $400,000 between the actual appraisal and the $100,000 realized?

Did it disappear into the dark, unexplored corners of somebody’s campaign chest?

Thank you, Mr. Beahan, for giving us a glimpse into the workings of the upper echelons of our elected politicians.

Bob Adner

Town of Tonawanda