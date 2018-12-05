What to expect the next 36 hours: departing snow bands, but colder temperatures

The band of heavy lake-effect snow that blitzed metro Buffalo in time for today's afternoon commute was headed south and eastward, as expected.

Forecasters issued a special weather statement just before 6:30 p.m. and said the band was expected to impact Erie County along with Wyoming, northern Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and southern Genesee counties early this evening with snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour.

Here's what to expect:

Overnight

Forecasters said what was left of the heaviest snow band was expected to continue to slide southward early this evening and even pulled back its winter weather advisory for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday.

By 8 p.m., only Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were being acutely affected by the departing snow band.

"The band should be pushed completely southeast of Lake Erie, and therefore lose its connection," the weather service said. "Weakly disorganized lake-effect bands on a northwesterly flow may form overnight, but this shouldn't amount to much."

Otherwise, overnight temperatures are forecast in the low to mid-20s. Gusty winds could make it feel like it's only in the teens.

Friday

In metro Buffalo, forecasters said to expect mostly sunny skies.

But, it will be colder behind Thursday's cold frontal passage. Highs Friday aren't expected to escape the 20s across the region.

South of the city, chances for snow showers remained likely, mainly through mid-morning.

Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions were forecast with highs only in the low to mid-20s, forecasts showed.

Friday night

A 20 percent chance for some snow showers in metro Buffalo with lows in the low 20s.

South of Buffalo in ski country, forecasters said there was a 70 percent chance for some more snow showers, mainly after mid-evening.

They could bring 1 to 3 inches more of accumulating snow.

Weekend

Except for a chance for some Saturday morning snow showers in Buffalo, mostly fair weather was expected for the weekend.

The weather service expected it to remain on the cool side.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-30s with overnight lows in the low 20s, forecasts showed.