Lake Shore appoints Galluzzo school superintendent

Lake Shore Central School Board members appointed Charles A. Galluzzo superintendent Tuesday night.

Galluzzo has been the principal of Maple West Elementary School in the Williamsville Central School District for 14 years. The school was designated as a national Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education in 2013.

James Przepasniak, who has been superintendent at Lake Shore, is retiring Dec. 31 after leading the district for nine years.

"We needed an educational leader that would continue the work that has been started and keep us moving forward. We knew finding the next superintendent would be a huge challenge – with such big shoes to fill,” Board President Jennifer Michalec said in a statement.

Galluzzo, who will start his 3.5-year contract Jan. 1, said he feels connected to Lake Shore, where his grandparents lived and where he still has family. His salary will be $160,000.